Washington, having heated up the situation in the European region to the limit, is beginning to actively play another game against China. The U.S. is threatening with sanctions if Beijing does not support the economic pressure on Moscow. But the White House was immediately "broken". The Chinese Foreign Ministry has stated unequivocally: the friendship between China and Russia is as strong as a rock. The Celestial Empire knows too well the habits of the "civilized" West.



The Chinese Foreign Ministry immediately went on the offensive and demanded the United States to publish information about military biolaboratories in Ukraine and viruses that were tested there. According to Beijing, there were 26 American laboratories operating in the Ukrainian territory. On 7 March, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the special operation had uncovered facts of Kiev's emergency sweep of traces of the US military biological program.

