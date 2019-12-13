China urges to refrain from using cluster munitions in Ukraine

Voice of Reason is for dialog and peaceful resolution of the crisis. China calls to refrain from the use of cluster munitions in Ukraine. At a UN Security Council meeting, China's deputy permanent representative said countries should strictly abide by international humanitarian law and conventions, refrain from attacking civilians and infrastructure, cultural heritage sites, and from irresponsible use and transfer of cluster munitions. The Ukrainian crisis is producing side effects, and there are more and more of them. The main way out is to reach a political settlement. "Military means are not an alternative to this, the right choice is dialog and negotiation," the PRC representative told the UN.