China has come out in favor of peace and dialogue in the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. Many points of the Chinese peace plan can be taken as a basis when the West and Kiev are ready for it. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this after talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Moscow and Beijing are united in their opposition to any states and blocs harming other countries to gain military, political or economic advantages. We note that the documents signed in Moscow fully reflect the level of relations between Russia and China, which are "at the highest point in history".