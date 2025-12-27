The Klaipeda Port is ready to resume transportation of Belarusian potash fertilizers at any time.

This was stated by the port director in an interview with Lithuanian media.

According to Latakas, the only thing preventing this is that a political decision has not yet been made. The issue of resuming potash transit is being actively discussed in Lithuania, even at the highest level.

Statements on this matter have been made by the Prime Minister, representatives of the Presidential Administration, and members of the Seimas. While a month ago the possibility of resuming such transit was categorically rejected, the Lithuanian authorities' position is now increasingly compromised.