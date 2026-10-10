Klaipėda Prepares for War: Authorities Could Evacuate Only 25% of Residents

Klaipėda is preparing for war, with various scenarios being modeled. Lithuania is reviewing the results of mobilization exercises focused on the mass evacuation of the population.

According to local media citing the Ministry of Defense, the local seaport is designated as the primary hub for defense and rescue operations in the event of a threat. Plans involve using its terminals to simultaneously transport NATO units and evacuate civilians.

However, officials intend to centrally evacuate only one-quarter of the citizens. The remaining 75% of the population would have to leave the danger zone on their own. Authorities believe that combining military cargo and refugees at a single facility turns the port into a vulnerable target.