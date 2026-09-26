Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, in an interview with a German journalist, explained why his children are not at the front. The answer, as he put it, is simple. His children were born in the United States and grew up in Germany. Fighting for Ukraine, in that telling, is not their rationale.

Among Kyiv’s political class, the piece notes, there is no one who has sent their own children into the trenches. The offspring of influential families spend their time abroad. The golden youth have even acquired a nickname: the “Monaco Battalion.”

The contrast has produced scandals before. Former president Petro Poroshenko once announced that his son was serving on the front line. It later emerged that Poroshenko Jr. had posed for a military-style photoshoot deep in the rear — and then left the country.