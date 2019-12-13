3.42 RUB
North Korea views U.S. actions as declaration of war
Tensions are growing on the Korean Peninsula. The DPRK said it may consider as a declaration of war the deployment of U.S. strategic weapons in the region and the U.S. military exercises with South Korea. The situation on the peninsula has almost reached boiling point over the past few days: the major U.S.- South Korean military exercises in decades are taking place here, and a day ago Pyongyang conducted a test launch of four ballistic missiles. The warning about the possible outbreak of war is the most serious demarche of the DPRK in the last few years.
