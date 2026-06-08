Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze accused Brussels of duplicity. According to the head of government, European officials are guided solely by their own interests, not by the values they proclaim.

Kobakhidze cited Ukraine and Moldova as evidence. He emphasized that the EU approves of the actions of Kyiv and Chisinau, despite their far from democratic steps: Ukraine has closed more than 105 television channels and banned 11 parties. In Moldova, the scale is not the same – but 12 television channels have already been closed and the largest public association has been banned.