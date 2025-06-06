The Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is closing the information center from July 1st, which has been promoting NATO and European Union activities. Established twenty years ago under Saakashvili, it became a symbol of Tbilisi’s course toward Euro-Atlantic integration. However, Western pressure has brought relations between Tbilisi and Brussels to a dead end. Now, the Georgian Prime Minister has directly accused the European Union of funding extremists. Kobakhidze emphasized that he presented evidence to European policymakers, but received only vague statements in response.

Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia:

"They gave instructions during the Maidan. That is a fact. So, in dialogue with Europeans, we say: ‘Here are the facts. Counter them with other facts—not lies, not general statements, but facts.’ When we tell you that you are encouraging extremism, we prove it with evidence: videos, reports on funding. We have proof of how these people finance extremism in our country. Speak to us with facts, but from their side, only vague phrases and often lies are coming."