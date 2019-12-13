Long-awaited talks between Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan held in Sochi on September 4, 2023

The meeting was planned for a long time, but, according to the Russian leader, it was postponed due to various reasons. At the beginning of the dialog, the heads of state stipulated the topics to be discussed - the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, the gas hub and, of course, the grain deal.

Speaking about the latter issue, Erdogan noted that "a step towards underdeveloped African countries will be very important." The Russian side, on the other hand, is open to negotiations on the grain deal. And as soon as all the fixed agreements are fulfilled, Russia will immediately resuscitate the deal, Putin said.

The agreement on the grain deal was signed by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN in July 2022. Due to non-compliance with the terms and the loss of the humanitarian function of the deal, Moscow refused to extend the agreement on July 17, 2023.

As for the conflict in Ukraine, Ankara is ready to mediate a peaceful settlement. Putin, however, has never refused such a service from other countries, but according to the Russian President, Kiev itself has scrapped the agreements reached by the parties through Turkey's mediation.