EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Number of flooded houses in Kherson Region rises to 22.3 thousand.

The number of flooded private houses in Kherson Region has increased to 22.3 thousand as a result of a break in the dam at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, BelTA informs.

According to the latest data, nearly 22.3 thousand houses are flooded in 17 communities. It is noted that the water level has dropped to 10 m in Novaya Kakhovka.

Earlier it was reported about more than 14 thousand flooded housesin 15 communitiesof Kherson Region.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All