The closer the summit on Ukraine in Switzerland, the more interesting the composition of participants becomes. It became known that Australia will be represented at the conference by the Minister of the disability insurance system. According to local press reports, this decision was made after Zelensky had a telephone conversation with the Australian prime minister.

Does not plan to send high-level officials: neither the prime minister, nor the head of the Foreign Ministry and India. Earlier, Beijing refused to participate in the summit because the conference plan diverges from China's demands and the world's expectations. Biden will also be absent, as he has more important things to do at this time - fundraising for his election campaign in Los Angeles.