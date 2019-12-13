PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Conflict in Middle East: airstrikes do not stop

Airstrikes on homes in the southern Gaza Strip have killed 53 people and collapsed several buildings, Al Mayadeen reports. A number of IDF ground raids with armored vehicles in the enclave area are also reported. They are mainly aimed at seizing border crossings and terminals inside Gaza. Palestinian media reports major power outages in hospitals due to lack of necessary fuel. Palestinians are lining up long lines for drinking water, which is almost non-existent in the Strip.

Drones attacked a US military base in Syria

Meanwhile, a US military base near the al-Omar oil field in eastern Syria has been attacked by drones, a number of local publications reported. These are not the first strikes on US bases. Earlier, their bases in al-Tanf and al-Rukban were attacked.

