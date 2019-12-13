3.42 RUB
Conflict in Ukraine becomes reason for layoffs in EU
The conflict in Ukraine has led to a massive reduction of employees in the European companies. This is reported by Reuters.
The economic activity of business in the Old World is declining. Accordingly, new employees are not needed, the former become redundant. Industrial enterprises are especially affected. For example, mass layoffs are practiced by the Volkswagen concern: due to a drop in demand for cars, they have to reduce the volume of production. Ukraine's role in this process is obvious.
It was the military conflict that caused the deterioration of the business climate, the growth of inefficient budget expenditures of the EU countries and high inflation
