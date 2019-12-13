Confusions of Swiss conference - Jordan and Iraq withdraw their signatures on final communiqué

At the end of the peace conference on Ukraine in Switzerland, Jordan and Iraq announced that they withdrew their signatures under the final communiqué. Thus the document was supported by only 78 of the 93 participating States.

Shortly after the end of the Swiss conference, the results were summarized by several high-ranking officials at once. They actually disavowed all statements about the success of the event. The Swiss Foreign Ministry said that a second such conference would be held before the U.S. presidential election. If so, the question arises: why was the first one needed?