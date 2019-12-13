3.43 RUB
Confusions of Swiss conference - Jordan and Iraq withdraw their signatures on final communiqué
At the end of the peace conference on Ukraine in Switzerland, Jordan and Iraq announced that they withdrew their signatures under the final communiqué. Thus the document was supported by only 78 of the 93 participating States.
Shortly after the end of the Swiss conference, the results were summarized by several high-ranking officials at once. They actually disavowed all statements about the success of the event. The Swiss Foreign Ministry said that a second such conference would be held before the U.S. presidential election. If so, the question arises: why was the first one needed?
In addition, the Swiss intend to discuss the results of the meetings in Bürgenstock with Russia. But then what was the purpose of holding an event to which Moscow was not invited? In addition, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Russia should be invited to the next conference. In general, the summit in Switzerland turned out to be a strange idea.
