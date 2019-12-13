US Congresswoman: Ukraine is America's 51st state

The US should stop funding the war in Ukraine. It only leads to the fact that people continue to die. And those involved in the American military-industrial complex become even richer.

Such an appeal was made by US congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. According to her, the continuation of financing the war in Ukraine is crime, especially given the domestic problems of the United States.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, member of the US House of Representatives:

I call it a funded war. Washington supports Ukraine, we give them $1 billion dollars every month, and it has nothing to do with the war. We pay for their government, we pay their salaries, their pensions. We fund their entire government. I call Ukraine the 51st state because Washington loves Ukraine so much, they just love Zelensky and Ukraine. But when it started, I said why are we doing this, it doesn't make any sense.