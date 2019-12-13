3.42 RUB
US Congresswoman: Ukraine is America's 51st state
The US should stop funding the war in Ukraine. It only leads to the fact that people continue to die. And those involved in the American military-industrial complex become even richer.
Such an appeal was made by US congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. According to her, the continuation of financing the war in Ukraine is crime, especially given the domestic problems of the United States.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, member of the US House of Representatives:
I call it a funded war. Washington supports Ukraine, we give them $1 billion dollars every month, and it has nothing to do with the war. We pay for their government, we pay their salaries, their pensions. We fund their entire government. I call Ukraine the 51st state because Washington loves Ukraine so much, they just love Zelensky and Ukraine. But when it started, I said why are we doing this, it doesn't make any sense.
"We have so many problems back home and people in my district are suffering, people have lost their businesses, they can't pay their rent. Elderly people can't choose between food and medicine, our border is overcrowded, people are dying every single day. But all of a sudden all the Republicans started carrying Ukrainian flags in their little front pockets. It was like I was in the wrong country," Green no
