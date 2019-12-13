Coronavirus damages travel industry

Due to financial difficulties associated with the pandemic, 70% of travel companies have suspended their work in Thailand. Many even refused licenses to return security deposits. The Association of Travel Agents of Thailand expressed hope for the resumption of domestic tourism by April. The country is not yet counting on international tourism.



The past year was also the worst for the Spanish tourism industry. There hasn't been such a drop in the past half century. Fewer than 20 million foreign visitors have visited the country, and the industry's revenues have collapsed by 75%.



