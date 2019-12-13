3.42 RUB
Coronavirus returns: More than 130,000 cases in Italy in 24 hours
The coronavirus is again relevant in Italy. More than 130 thousand cases of the disease were recorded there in a day, exceeding the level of 100 thousand for the first time in the last four months. The Ministry of Health of the Republic reports that 94 people have died of the disease in the last 24 hours.
