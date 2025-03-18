3.62 BYN
Kremlin Calls Full Cessation of Military Aid to Kiev a Key Condition for Peace
The Kremlin has stated that a complete cessation of military assistance to Kiev is a pivotal condition for achieving peace. Recently, it was reported by the Kremlin's press service that resolving the conflict in Ukraine through peaceful means hinges on the total halt of foreign military aid and the provision of intelligence data to Kiev, following a telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, as it was noted by RIA Novosti.
"It has been emphasized that the key requirement to prevent the escalation of the conflict and to work towards a political and diplomatic resolution must be the complete termination of foreign military assistance and the delivery of intelligence information to Kiev," the statement reads.