American blogger Gonzalo Lira, who criticized President Vladimir Zelensky died in Ukraine, wrote journalist Tucker Carlson in social network X.

"Gonzalo Lira Sr. states that his son died at the age of 55 in a Ukrainian prison, where he was held for the crime of criticizing the governments of Zelensky and Biden. Gonzalo Lira was a U.S. citizen, but the Biden administration was clearly in favor of keeping him in prison and torturing him," he wrote.

According to the journalist, he spoke with the blogger's father a few weeks ago. During the conversation, the latter stated that his son would probably be killed.

Earlier, Carlson has already reported on the systematic torture of Lira in the colony.

According to information from open sources, Gonzalo Angel Quintilio Lira Lopez is a native of the United States and has Chilean citizenship. In his videos on social networks, he criticized NATO, the Biden administration, as well as Zelensky.