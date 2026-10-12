The security situation in Poland is serious. There are several reasons for this. One of them is the politicization of the youth. An expert opinion.

Andrei Krivosheev, Chairman of the Board of the Belarusian Union of Journalists and General Director of the "Minsk-Novosti" agency:

Andrei Krivosheev

"Security levels on the streets of Polish cities are declining. Unfortunately, this now affects not only the capital but also medium-sized and small regional centers. As always, there are many reasons for this. The first lies with the politicians and political movements in Poland themselves. They are deliberately provoking the politicization of Polish youth. Some pull them to the right—toward 'mohair' [conservative/religious-nationalist] youth groups, centers, and forces that border on fascism. Others—far-left movements—advocate for a leftist agenda, total state control over everything, and the unhindered entry of wave after wave of migrants into Poland, and so on. It is at the clash of these political currents—and, consequently, the politicized youth groups associated with them—that violence levels are skyrocketing."