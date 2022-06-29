More about the real values of the European Union. Mass deaths of refugees on the border of Morocco with Spain. At least 49 refugees died there at the hands of security forces. Hundreds were severely beaten. And the human rights West is stubbornly silent, not showing the slightest reaction to the frank manifestation of genocide, when the human right to exist is actually denied.



And while Spain's chief prosecutor has promised to investigate, both Morocco and Spain itself continue to deny the use of excessive force. The situation was figured out by Elizaveta Kazakova.



Melilla and Ceuta are two Spanish towns in Morocco. The potential number of illegal migrants from an African country runs into thousands. Representatives of the poor do not lose faith in the possibility of a bright future in Europe. At home they have no chance to get an education, to find a normal job ... in short, to climb out of poverty. So this time a group of young Moroccans decided to try their luck - to get to Melilla, and from there to mainland Spain. But they met death at the hands of Spanish police. It's better to see that.



Information about the atrocities of the Spanish security forces in Melilla leaked scantly. Like, migrants broke through, but were stopped. The world saw these terrible shots a few days after the tragedy, learned about the death of first 18, then 23 people, then 37. In fact, there are 49 victims if that's the final result of a mass execution.



Serigne Mbaye, Podemos MP:



"Prime Minister Sanchez says the police's actions were lawful. But these are the people's lives! It is unacceptable to do this even to animals. We strongly condemn and demand to stop the death at our borders."



In Madrid, hundreds of people staged a rally of remembrance and protest against the massacre in Melilla. The people are shocked and demand to stop the political lawlessness.



Paula Guerra, President of SOS Racismo Madrid:



"We affirm the political responsibility of the Spanish and Moroccan governments for the deaths of our brothers and sisters in Melilla. They say it's a mob hit. This is lie! This is the fault of the migration policy of the European Union in general and the Spanish government in particular. It pushes people to the brink of despair because they have no legal and safe ways to migrate."



You don't have to look far for examples. Belarusians remember the migration crisis arranged by the EU on the Polish border. Brussels and Warsaw, at Washington's instigation, promised people fleeing wars and devastation in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan a generous European shelter. However, they couldn’t divide the money from the migration funds among themselves. They put up a military-police cordon on the Polish border.



The Belarusian side literally had to save the refugees. Our people, from the head of state to the most modest resident of the hinterland, spared neither money nor human warmth and care. This is a high responsibility, a true culture of an independent civilized state. But for the Spanish authorities the migrants from Morocco are the lowest grade.



Thomas Röper, journalist (Germany):



"Refugees are good when they need them, for example, with Greece, they are good, because they are from Syria, evil Russians drive them there, and when they are from Belarus, well, it's evil Lukashenko. It's the same now. They don't need these refugees now, they already have problems with Ukrainian refugees and inflation, so now they are guarding their border. Well, they cover the same topic always in the light of the political situation, which is just beneficial. This is not news."



The Spanish sociologist Aníbal Garzon made a good point: this crime against humanity would take pride of place on the front pages of all world publications if it happened in Nicaragua, Belarus or Iran - but the murder of defenseless people was committed by civilized Morocco and Spain, and therefore no one noticed the crime.



Stanislav Mezentsev, Senior Researcher at the Institute of Africa, Russian Academy of Sciences:



"And the threat of racism and fascism in Europe is growing and we accept refugees from Ukraine not only because they are white and not the one, because we want to accept. There is such an instruction to accept them and they cannot disobey the collective center of control. Russia and Belarus stopped obeying the collective center, WHO, UN, Washington. All these activities are supposedly created to protect the interests of all. But unfortunately you cannot protect the interests of all. While there is a state, and the state will always pursue its national interests, be it America, Russia or Belarus."



Neo-Nazism is becoming a new reality for Europe. The authorities of advanced European states not only do not notice this, but support it in every possible way. From the collective pumping of weapons of the Kiev regime to the collective physical extermination of superfluous people. These unfortunate Moroccan refugees, by race and African origin, were considered as such.



The activists who gathered an eloquent rally in the center of Madrid are right a thousand times. Genocide must be prevented in the harshest possible way. Where is the guarantee that tomorrow the Spanish authorities will not slide into the mass destruction of the undesirables?



