Mitigating risk of possible nuclear catastrophe - who will lead expert mission to Zaporizhzhia NPP?

Raphael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, announced that he was going to lead an expert mission to ZNPP. He will inform the UN Security Council about the preparations for the mission.



"Now more than ever, the IAEA's presence at the plant is of paramount importance to mitigate the risk of a possible nuclear disaster," he added.



Grossi will also speak by video link Thursday at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation at the power plant convened by Russia.



"I welcome the opportunity to hold the Council. The presence of the IAEA at the plant to help mitigate the risk of a possible nuclear disaster is extremely important," he also said.



Zaporizhzhya NPP is located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, near the city of Energodar. This is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. There are six power units at the plant. ZNPP has been under the protection of the Russian military since March.



Ukrainian troops have made several attempts to attack the territory of the plant since the start of the special operation. The shelling has become more frequent since August 5. On the night of August 7, Ukrainian troops fired a Uragan multiple rocket launcher, with a rocket engine falling about 400 meters from the station's operating power unit, Energodar authorities reported. Two power units are not operating at full capacity after the shelling



