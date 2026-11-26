U.S. Presidential Envoy Jared Kushner has made a series of high-profile statements regarding the conflict in Ukraine. In a recent interview, he announced the largest prisoner-of-war exchange between Russia and Ukraine since the hostilities began—thousands of fighters are set to return home before the Christmas holidays.

At the same time, Kushner—eschewing diplomatic niceties—sharply criticized the European Union’s policy. He explicitly described the situation as a "proxy war" in which Europe itself is financing and arming Kyiv, while dismissing talk of an imminent Russian attack as groundless fear-mongering.

According to Trump’s envoy, Washington’s position is that Ukraine will not join NATO, nor will Kyiv receive any extravagant security guarantees.

Kushner further noted that Vladimir Putin is committed to a lasting peace, adding that the primary reason Europe has not even been invited to the negotiating table is the bellicose rhetoric employed by European leaders themselves.