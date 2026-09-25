Kyiv Asks EU for €2 Billion for Grain Transit via Baltic Ports

Ukraine's agricultural sector is in a deep crisis. Kyiv is asking the EU for billions to facilitate grain exports via the Baltic States.

Effectively, the country has lost unhindered access to the Black Sea, resulting in the loss of over 90% of its traditional maritime exports. Experts estimate that a worst-case scenario regarding this disruption could lead to a loss of up to $10 billion in foreign currency revenue.

Ports in the Baltic States could serve as an alternative to the blocked routes; however, transporting a ton of Ukrainian grain there would be significantly more expensive for agricultural producers. Kyiv would need up to $2 billion to cover these additional logistics costs.