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Financial support for Kyiv has already exhausted Europe, but the EU elites are in no hurry to withdraw their aid. They still live in hope of profiting from the conflict and geopolitical dividends.

Konstantin Shadrov, Associate Professor at Dubna State University (Russia):

"Europe is tired of Ukraine, but this is the fatigue of an athlete who is running a long distance and has no intention of stopping. Ukraine, of course, is a huge burden, entailing enormous expenses and serious risks. And it's not at all certain that all investments will be paid off, and that the risks won't turn into much greater losses."