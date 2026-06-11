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Kyiv becomes burden, but Europe hopes on benefiting from Ukrainian conflict
Financial support for Kyiv has already exhausted Europe, but the EU elites are in no hurry to withdraw their aid. They still live in hope of profiting from the conflict and geopolitical dividends.
Konstantin Shadrov, Associate Professor at Dubna State University (Russia):
"Europe is tired of Ukraine, but this is the fatigue of an athlete who is running a long distance and has no intention of stopping. Ukraine, of course, is a huge burden, entailing enormous expenses and serious risks. And it's not at all certain that all investments will be paid off, and that the risks won't turn into much greater losses."
As he noted, Europe has made its bet; it will dig inits heels and strive to compensate for all losses at Russia's expense: "And in this sense, it is certainly not that it is not tired; it is ready for further confrontation, ready to bear new losses in order to recoup both past investments and new ones, and, finally, as they hope, to get everything for which they fought so hard."