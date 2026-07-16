The Polish-Ukrainian political confrontation is acquiring ever greater bitterness and scope. Official Warsaw declares that it has become the object of a defiant demarche — it was precisely Kyiv that ensured Poland did not participate in the coalition for protection against ballistic missiles.

As is known, such a coalition was founded on 13 July in Paris. Despite Tusk’s presence at the founding meeting, Poland did not sign the final document.

Now in Warsaw they complain that Kyiv wants to receive both money and technologies without sharing with anyone, and for the Poles such behaviour is unacceptable.