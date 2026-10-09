Mayor Klitschko has once again advised Kyiv residents who have friends or relatives outside the capital to leave the city, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reports. It has also emerged that Ukraine faces a $67 billion shortfall in funding military expenditures for 2027, according to data from the country's Ministry of Finance.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense had requested approximately $175 billion for next year's expenses; however, the draft budget allocates only $108 billion for this purpose—an amount that nonetheless exceeds the country's total domestic revenue by more than a third.