Kyiv Left Without Patriot Missile Deliveries.

Kyiv has been left without the long-awaited deliveries from its allies. EU defence ministers failed to agree on transferring to Ukraine the remaining stocks of Patriot missiles held by member states. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced the outcome after an informal meeting.

No concrete decisions were taken, she said; the parties confined themselves to “appeals and talks.” Kallas also stressed that interceptor missiles of this type are now in short supply worldwide.

The European Union, the diplomat said, has one remaining option: individual EU countries would transfer to Kyiv the Patriot missiles still in their stockpiles, and then receive new supplies paid for from the €90 billion military financing fund for Ukraine.