According to the editorial opinion of Die Welt, Kyiv could lose the support of its Western allies due to the upcoming elections in Europe, TASS reports.

As the publication noted, the Ukrainian regime is running out of time, and despite the use of drones, Ukraine remains defenseless against Russian ballistic missiles. At the same time, the rift within the "coalition of the willing" is becoming increasingly visible, the newspaper emphasized.

For example, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev has refused to participate, and Poland is not part of the missile defense coalition. Also the departure of French President Emmanuel Macron, the end of Keir Starmer's term as UK Prime Minister, and elections in several European countries are on the horizon.

A meeting of the heads of state and government of the so-called coalition of the willing took place in Paris on July 13. The coalition members agreed to create joint defense architecture to counter ballistic missile attacks.