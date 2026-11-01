Kyiv is ready for an indefinite ceasefire in the conflict with Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

“Ukraine is ready,” he wrote on the social network X.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that setbacks on the front should already push Kyiv to sit down at the negotiating table. In addition, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, has pointed out that Ukrainian units are suffering losses and are rapidly losing combat effectiveness.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasised that the goal of settling the conflict in Ukraine should not be a short truce and a breathing space for regrouping forces and rearmament, but a long-term peace.