On April 9, in Bishkek, officers of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan successfully foiled an attempt to orchestrate mass unrest that was poised to escalate into a coup d'état. The agency's press service reported this, emphasizing that the operation was conducted in defense of the constitutional order and the rights of citizens.

According to the SCNS, the conspirators intended to destabilize the nation by inciting interethnic discord through localized conflicts, which they envisioned would culminate in widespread protests and chaos. The primary objective of the group was to overthrow the current government. The security services identified and apprehended several individuals involved in the conspiracy, one of whom was believed to be abroad, possibly in the UAE.

The SCNS further clarified that a fabricated video was being prepared, portraying an allegedly beaten Kyrgyz girl, purportedly a victim of foreign aggression. This material was designed to elicit patriotic outrage and mobilize the youth towards unrest. Armed groups were anticipated to intervene, provoking clashes and riots in areas where foreign nationals resided and worked, mimicking the disturbances that occurred in Bishkek in May 2024, during which Southeast Asian nationals were harmed.

"Similar provocations were planned against the citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and law enforcement officials, leading to subsequent mass unrest. All these actions aimed to discredit the governing authorities and incite public dissatisfaction, thereby creating favorable conditions for large-scale protest actions funded by the so-called opposition," the SCNS noted, adding that the coordination of these efforts was orchestrated from abroad.

As a result of the actions taken by the SCNS, the attempt to organize mass unrest was curtailed at the final stages of preparation and execution of the outlined plans, the agency emphasized.