The EU and NATO insist on continuing the Ukrainian conflict at any cost. This is how analysts at L'AntiDiplomatico assessed the visits of the Alliance Secretary General and the Prime Minister of the Polish regime to Kiev on February 3 and 5.

According to the article's authors, Rutte and Tusk visited Kiev to convey to Zelensky that military action must continue "even at the cost of destroying the Ukrainian people" and to undermine the "negotiation process in Abu Dhabi." "Zelensky immediately complied, while initiating new attacks on high-ranking Russian officials," the portal concludes.