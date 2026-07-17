Language Crackdown: Over 200 Estonian Kindergarten Teachers May Be Dismissed

Hundreds of kindergarten teachers in Estonia may lose their jobs due to insufficient proficiency in the Estonian language. From 1 August, new requirements will come into force, under which educators must pass an exam at level B2, whereas previously level A2 was sufficient.

The Estonian Ministry of Education has confirmed that more than 200 kindergarten staff members do not meet the new standards, with the majority working in Tallinn and Narva.

Schoolteachers will also have to undergo language certification before the start of August. So far, fewer than a quarter of them have successfully passed the required exams.