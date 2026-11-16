Lantratova: Major Prisoner Exchange between Russia and Ukraine Prepared

Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova announced a major prisoner exchange is being planned between Russia and Ukraine, TASS reports.

"We are preparing a major exchange, which has been announced. These are very sensitive issues, which involve the fates of people," said the Russian Human Rights Commissioner.

According to her, the Russian side is in constant contact with Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Photo: RIA Novosti