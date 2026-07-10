Laos Officially Becomes Dialogue Partner of SCO

The Shanghai family is growing. Laos has officially become a dialogue partner of the SCO. The signing ceremony of a memorandum between the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Lao People's Democratic Republic took place at the organization's headquarters in Beijing.

The document was signed by SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev and Laotian Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane.

"First, we will strive for cooperation in trade, investment, energy, telecommunications, and agriculture, and we will encourage and develop direct contacts between small and medium-sized businesses. Second, this is the legal sphere, which includes cooperation on legal issues and customs matters. Third, we will strive to effectively utilize the existing transport and communications infrastructure and develop transregional multimodal transport corridors and transit capacities. I am confident that we will soon see Laos's more active participation in the organization's activities," SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev said.

Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Laos:

"This ceremony is not just a diplomatic formality, but a milestone ushering in a new era of friendship and institutional cooperation between Laos and the SCO. Since its establishment, the organization has evolved from a trust-building mechanism into a vital interregional cooperation framework. This remarkable journey reflects a shared commitment to lasting peace and sustainable development, and to promoting dialogue, equality, and inclusiveness among member states."

The ceremony noted Vientiane's readiness to actively participate in the work of the SCO and contribute to the organization's activities based on the "Shanghai Spirit." Laos was granted dialogue partner status by a decision of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization at its meeting in Tianjin in September 2025.