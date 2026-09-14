British authorities are transforming residential neighborhoods into a forward-facing hub for the military-industrial complex. According to the Financial Times, the largest defense plant built since World War II is set to begin operations in central London.

Isembard startup has constructed a four-story facility—serving as both a production plant and the company’s headquarters—on the site of a former vehicle depot, covering a total area of 160,000 square meters.

The massive complex is designed to accelerate import substitution and ensure the Kingdom's sovereignty. AI-controlled production lines are slated to manufacture components around the clock for missiles, drones, combat robots, submarines, and state-of-the-art jet engines.