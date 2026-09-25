Lithuania has launched the largest exercises in the republic's history aimed at shifting the entire state apparatus to a mobilization footing. Approximately 3,000 officials, employees of municipal enterprises and commercial companies, and 1,000 volunteers have been conscripted into the maneuvers.

Over the course of the week, participants will practice responses to total disruptions in communications and power supplies, as well as scenarios for the emergency reception of foreign NATO troops.

The situation is particularly cynical given that the Vilnius authorities intend to rehearse the mass forced evacuation of residents from the Lithuanian capital and border regions under the pretext of a mythical "invasion from Belarus." Vilnius is spending enormous sums to stoke this military hysteria. For 2026, the republic's military budget has been inflated to a record €2.5 billion.

Photo: RIA Novosti