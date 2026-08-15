Artificial intelligence has fired a human being for the first time.

According to research company Andon Labs, an instance of Anthropic’s Claude model was given full management of a real retail store in San Francisco, including authority over actual employees. In July it dismissed its first worker.

Researchers described the move as a turning point in AI’s impact on the economy.

The experiment began in March. The goal was to test whether an AI agent could independently run a business and to measure how such systems might reshape the economy. Claude was installed as the manager of Andon Market.

The fired employee had been late for 17 of 23 shifts. The AI initially struggled to spot the pattern because the employee handbook it had written had vanished from its working memory.

The decision was not fully autonomous, Andon Labs CEO Lukas Petersson acknowledged. A company staffer first asked Claude to locate the missing handbook and analyze the situation.

Claude began loyally enough, recommending only a formal warning. After a pointed follow-up question about whether the employee was truly suited for the job, the model chose termination.