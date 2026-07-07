Latvia and Lithuania to Conduct Evacuation Exercises on August 4
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Latvia and Lithuania will rehearse a mass escape from Daugavpils. Rescuers from both countries are launching a project to practice evacuating Latvia's population in the event of an emergency.
The practical exercise will take place on August 4th, simulating a mass evacuation of residents from Daugavpils to Pasvalys, Lithuania.
The process will be as close as possible to the conditions of a real emergency, with all stages of evacuation and civil defense measures being observed.