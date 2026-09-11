Riga plans to quadruple railway usage tariffs for Belarusian and Russian grain exporters.

Latvia initially prepared to impose 300% tariffs, but authorities were informed that this was not feasible under existing European Union regulations. Meanwhile, a sharp hike in transit tariffs threatens Latvia’s own rail transport sector with total or partial paralysis.

While only the Prime Minister has announced the 300% tariff increase so far, it is quite likely that his European or American "senior partners" will rein him in. Brussels and Washington have recently been deeply concerned about the shrinking global grain supply and rising food prices.