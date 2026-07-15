Latvian authorities have identified the main threat in children's departments. The Cabinet of Ministers approved amendments to the law banning the import of books, newspapers, clothing, footwear, as well as children's toys and video games from Belarus and Russia.

According to the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, these measures will reduce Minsk and Moscow's ability to earn export revenue and strengthen national security.

At the same time, officials decided not to restrict the transit of these same "dangerous" dolls and books to other EU countries. Apparently, Riga's logic is that goods from Belarus and Russia are harmful only to Latvian citizens, while they are completely harmless to the rest of Europe.