Latvia has opted to develop nuclear energy. The country’s government has issued an unexpected declaration: the cabinet is rejecting the European Union’s "Green Deal."

Riga maintains that this is the only way to ensure the country’s success in economic competition and guarantee the well-being of its residents.

This declaration sets the stage for a sharp conflict between the Kulbergs government and Brussels; the European Commission views the "Green Deal" as the cornerstone of its long-term strategy.

Riga intends to focus on so-called small modular reactors (SMRs). While these are not yet in mass production anywhere, Russia is currently showing the most significant progress in their development.

However, nuclear energy requires substantial investment—a financial burden that may prove beyond Latvia’s capacity.

Ironically, it was the Baltic states that were the fiercest critics of the construction of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant. Yet, the energy crisis—brought about by the local authorities themselves—is forcing a fresh perspective on many issues.