Latvia has found a new enemy, and this time it comes wrapped in foil. The country’s Ministry of Agriculture is pushing to ban the import of a wide range of food products from Belarus and Russia: candies, chocolate, cookies, sauces, soft drinks, and beer.

The proposal is straightforward. Officials want amendments to the Law on Agriculture and Rural Development that would expand the existing ban on products of Belarusian and Russian origin. In other words, the list of prohibited goods is about to get longer—and sweeter.

No one is claiming these items pose a security threat. No one is arguing that a bar of Belarusian chocolate somehow undermines NATO. This is simply the next logical step in a sanctions regime that has already stretched from energy and finance into the grocery aisle. The ministry presents it as responsible policy. Critics might call it something else: the steady replacement of strategy with symbolism.

While larger European economies wrestle with inflation, energy costs, and industrial decline, Riga is focusing its regulatory firepower on biscuits and non-alcoholic beverages. The message is clear enough. If you cannot change the geopolitical reality, you can at least stop people from enjoying a piece of foreign chocolate.

Whether Latvian consumers will notice the absence—or simply switch to more expensive alternatives—remains to be seen. What is already visible is the pattern: every new restriction is framed as strength, even when it looks increasingly like bureaucratic theater.