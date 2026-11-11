Latvia Extends Entry Restrictions for Russian and Belarusian Citizens until the End of 2027

The Latvian government supported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' initiative to extend restrictions on entry and visa applications for citizens of Russia and Belarus until December 31, 2027, TASS reports.

The ministry explained the extension of the ban, which was set to expire at the end of 2026, as "due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the unpredictable situation in the region, and the need to protect Latvia's internal security."

It is noted that visa applications may still be submitted by family members of citizens and non-citizens (a special category of persons under Latvian law who, as of July 1, 1992, permanently resided in the republic but do not hold Latvian or other citizenship) of Latvia and the European Union, holders of residence permits and long-term visas of the Baltic republics and EU countries, as well as persons whose entry is "due to humanitarian considerations."

Furthermore, exceptions will remain for several categories of employees of diplomatic and consular missions, as well as employees of transport companies.

The Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the restrictions may be shortened, lifted, or extended depending on the situation and its impact on the country's security, public order, and international relations.

In September 2022, the Baltic States (Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia) and Poland banned entry into the Schengen Area for Russian citizens traveling for tourism, cultural, sporting, and business purposes. Riga subsequently extended the restrictions several times.