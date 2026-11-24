Latvia is considering completely closing its border with Russia, following the example of neighboring Estonia.

The country's prime minister issued a corresponding order to the relevant agencies, requiring them to present a clear position on the matter by next week.

According to the PM, the decision requires a comprehensive assessment, taking into account security issues and the possible redistribution of passenger flows between the Baltic States.

The head of the Latvian Ministry of Internal Affairs has already supported the initiative, but noted the need to coordinate a unified approach within the government.

Earlier, Estonian authorities announced the closure of all border crossings with Russia effective December 1.