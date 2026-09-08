Latvia Plans to Ban Bus with Russia and Belarus from 2027

Latvia is erecting barriers on the border with the Union State. The country's Ministry of Transport submitted proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers to suspend bus passenger services to Belarus and Russia from 2027.

The document envisages a complete ban on scheduled and non-scheduled international bus passenger services, as well as transit services through Latvia's territory.

The Latvian Ministry of Transport noted that passengers will be able to use connecting routes through Estonia and Lithuania, as well as minibus services.

Riga must coordinate its decision with the Baltic States and the European Union.