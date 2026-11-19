The Cabinet of Ministers of Latvia, led by Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs, plans to adopt a "derussification declaration." According to TASS, the document is intended to establish a legal framework for restricting the use of the Russian language in the country's public sphere.

The document will reportedly formalize recommendations from historians and sociolinguists, while also providing a legal basis for strengthening the Latvian language as the sole official state language. However, the declaration does not specify exactly what restrictions on the use of Russian are planned, nor how they will be codified into law.

Maria Zakharova, an official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, has noted that discrimination against Russian-speaking residents persists in Latvia. According to her, the Russian language has been effectively pushed out of all areas of public life—including the education system—and the Russian information presence in the country has been eliminated.