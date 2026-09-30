Latvia Signals Readiness for Nuclear Deterrence — With No Talks Yet Under Way

Latvia is prepared to host nuclear weapons if NATO takes a collective decision to that effect and if the need arises, President Edgars Rinkēvičs said, RIA Novosti reported.

“If the need arises and a corresponding collective NATO decision is taken, nuclear weapons will be stationed in Latvia,” Rinkēvičs told the local agency LETA.

He stressed that the Latvian constitution does not prohibit the deployment of nuclear weapons. “There are no legally established obstacles in our laws to stationing nuclear weapons in Latvia,” the president said.

He recalled that in 2003, as Latvia prepared to join NATO, every member of the alliance confirmed that there were no limits on implementing NATO’s full collective-security mechanism, including participation in nuclear deterrence. At the same time, Rinkēvičs said, there are currently no specific discussions about deploying nuclear weapons in Latvia.

The Financial Times, citing sources in early June, reported that the United States was discussing the possible stationing of nuclear weapons in additional European NATO countries, which would allow dual-capable aircraft able to deliver nuclear strikes to be based there. According to the paper, several Baltic and eastern-flank states, including Poland, were interested in a proposal to host such aircraft.

Russia has in recent years pointed to what it calls unprecedented NATO activity on its western borders. NATO has expanded its initiatives and describes them as “deterrence of Russian aggression.” Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the alliance’s buildup in Europe. The Kremlin has said Russia threatens no one but will not ignore steps it regards as potentially dangerous to its interests.