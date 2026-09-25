Latvia has launched the active phase of constructing a defensive fortification line along its border with Belarus.

Engineering units of the National Armed Forces and heavy construction machinery have been deployed to the Latgale border zone. Anti-tank ditches are being dug and rows of concrete obstacles—including 'dragon's teeth'—are being installed along the frontier at an accelerated pace, while concealed infantry strongpoints are being prepared.

These measures are part of the large-scale Baltic Defense Line doctrine, which Riga is implementing in cooperation with its NATO neighbors.

At the same time, Latvian authorities make no secret of the fact that the project requires massive investment; consequently, the Baltic States have already requested €500 million in financial aid from the European Commission.